Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 463,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 216,509 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.