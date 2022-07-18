Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 69,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 246,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,316,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 132,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average is $168.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

