Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.66 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.59 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00099935 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00277871 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

