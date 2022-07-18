Warburg Research Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($120.00) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($115.00) price objective on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €92.00 ($92.00) price objective on Krones in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) price objective on Krones in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($92.00) target price on Krones in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Performance

Krones stock opened at €76.40 ($76.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.74. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($99.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.