Waycross Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,209,000 after purchasing an additional 321,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $157.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.84.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.