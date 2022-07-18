Waycross Partners LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

NASDAQ:META opened at $164.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.