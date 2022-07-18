Waycross Partners LLC Has $428,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $9.04 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

