Waycross Partners LLC Has $946,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Waycross Partners LLC reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,709,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,697,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,593,469. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. OTR Global cut NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

