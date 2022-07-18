Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 5,357 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Fluor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.