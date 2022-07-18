Waycross Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $104.59 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

