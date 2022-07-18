Waycross Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 3.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $173.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.61 and its 200 day moving average is $207.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

