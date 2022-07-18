WebDollar (WEBD) Price Up 7.3% This Week

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, WebDollar has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $1,214.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00108032 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,493,172,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
