Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Acuity Brands (AYI)

Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2022 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/5/2022 – Acuity Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $225.00.

7/1/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/29/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $241.00 to $211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/17/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.10. The stock had a trading volume of 276,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,393. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.35. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

