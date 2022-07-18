Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comcast (CMCSA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently:

7/15/2022 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/8/2022 – Comcast had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/5/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “positive” rating.

7/4/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2022 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $60.00.

6/10/2022 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/2/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

6/2/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/2/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Get Comcast Co alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Comcast

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.