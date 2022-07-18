Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX):

7/14/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

7/8/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/7/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/7/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.

6/9/2022 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 7.7 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,889,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

