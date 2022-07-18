Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 6.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

