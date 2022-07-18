West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires 4,505 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

HON opened at $174.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.87 and its 200 day moving average is $189.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

