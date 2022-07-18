West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 5,726 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 680.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PEP stock opened at $171.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

