West Bancorporation Inc. Has $159,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $240.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.16 and its 200-day moving average is $243.83. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

