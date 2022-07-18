West Bancorporation Inc. Has $250,000 Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 588.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after buying an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,196.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on MAC shares. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

