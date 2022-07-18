West Bancorporation Inc. Has $443,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 992.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $182.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $196.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.