West Bancorporation Inc. Has $614,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 293.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

