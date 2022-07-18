West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,912.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,299.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,308.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,441.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.