West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $608.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $621.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

