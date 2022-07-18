Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 105,686 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $59,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

