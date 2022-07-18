Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

MPWR stock opened at $410.25 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

