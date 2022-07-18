Whittier Trust Co. Has $47.57 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $172.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.