Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $24,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.