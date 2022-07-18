Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 4,376 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC stock opened at $155.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.63.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.