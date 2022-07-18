Whittier Trust Co. Sells 41,531 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,531 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 288.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 68,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $618,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

