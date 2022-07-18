WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

WildBrain Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

