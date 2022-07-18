Woodcoin Price Hits $2.07 on Top Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $77,357.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00009546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,659.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.99 or 0.06851379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00262936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00654135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.06 or 0.00535812 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

