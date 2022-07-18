Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $258.55 or 0.01195345 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $259.01 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,553,483 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

