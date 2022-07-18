XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Short Interest Down 43.4% in June

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the June 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

XL Fleet Price Performance

Shares of XL Fleet stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 683,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. XL Fleet has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.88.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%.

Institutional Trading of XL Fleet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in XL Fleet by 571.8% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 173,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 147,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in XL Fleet by 433.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,872 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in XL Fleet by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in XL Fleet by 79.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,197 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised XL Fleet to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Further Reading

