XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Short Interest Down 43.4% in June

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the June 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of XL Fleet stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 683,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. XL Fleet has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.88.
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%.
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
