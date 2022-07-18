yearn.finance Market Cap Hits $240.33 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One yearn.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,559.64 or 0.29558236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $240.33 million and approximately $55.36 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 832.2% against the dollar and now trades at $985.01 or 0.04438536 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
