Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $986,990 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after buying an additional 445,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 304,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

