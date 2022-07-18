Yoshitsu Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:TKLF) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 18th

Yoshitsu’s (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 18th. Yoshitsu had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TKLF opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39. Yoshitsu has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yoshitsu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshitsu stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Yoshitsu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

