Young Boys Fan Token Reaches One Day Volume of $69,645.00 (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market cap of $530,995.98 and approximately $69,645.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Young Boys Fan Token directly using US dollars.

