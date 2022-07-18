Zano Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $72,512.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,852.82 or 1.00110288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00221661 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00263606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00117477 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004381 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,285,236 coins and its circulating supply is 11,255,736 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

