Zcash Price Hits $64.15 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $64.15 or 0.00293460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $952.65 million and $92.57 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00088158 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00080209 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002810 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002961 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000071 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,849,438 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
