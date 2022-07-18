ZelaaPayAE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $2,072.57 and $1,231.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 39% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

