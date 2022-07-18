Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $139.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.40.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

