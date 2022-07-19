10,763 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.
