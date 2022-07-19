12,000 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Bought by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Westlake comprises about 0.3% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 776.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

WLK stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.37. 8,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average is $114.01. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.45.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190. 73.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

