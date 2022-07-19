13,500 Shares in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Matterport by 96.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Matterport by 1,042.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 407,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 371,962 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth $81,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth $3,038,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Matterport by 26.2% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 53,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matterport Trading Up 2.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on MTTR. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

