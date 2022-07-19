15,751 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Bought by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,953. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $34.36.

