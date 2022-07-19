1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Short Interest Update

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

1847 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSH traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 9,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. 1847 has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Get 1847 alerts:

About 1847

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.