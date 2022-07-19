1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Short Interest Update

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSH traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 9,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. 1847 has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.50.
