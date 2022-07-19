18,914 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS FJAN traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. 6,100 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

