3,081 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle International Price Performance

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $170.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.15.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

