38,771 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,771 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.95.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

